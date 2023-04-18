Party bus hit by gunfire after Morgan Wallen concert in Milwaukee

By Ben Jordan, Mariam Mackar

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) — A group of friends from the Green Bay area says they were mere inches away from being shot on a party bus while heading home Saturday from the Morgan Wallen concert.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly before midnight near 35th and Wisconsin. During a fight, an unknown suspect fired several shots. A home and the party bus were struck in the crossfire.

Police say at this time, no one reported being struck by the gunfire.

The limo company, Lou’s Limos LLC, was driving 12 concertgoers from Green Bay.

One of the passengers named Alex says the memorable night at American Family Field ended with an encounter they will never forget.

“We were all just shaken up and wondering what the hell just happened,” she said.

Alex says they rented a party bus to ride to and from the concert since it was two hours away.

Alex’s friend Shaina says they were just about to get onto the interstate to leave Milwaukee when people in two cars next to them started arguing. Suddenly, their bus was caught in the middle near 35th and Wisconsin.

Alex says her husband saw a man hanging out of a passenger window with a gun, so he told everyone on the party bus to get on the floor. Seconds later, Alex says shots were flying.

“I heard four shots like ‘pop, pop, pop, pop’ and one bullet went straight through the bus,” she said.

Alex says that the bullet smashed through the back window of the bus before it pierced through a seat cushion where their friend was sitting.

“How close were you to being shot?” TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan asked.

“If [my husband] wasn’t attentive and telling us to get down and if our driver didn’t handle it professionally, things could have definitely ended differently,” she said.

Alex says she immediately called 911 once the bus came to a halt. Milwaukee police say bullets also struck a nearby apartment building, but no one was hurt.

Alex thinks her husband may have saved their lives.

“I think the biggest thing for me is going down to a concert which I thought would be an excellent night and a great day with my friends and not really being aware of my surroundings and then realizing, ‘wow, this happened to us.’ You never think it would happen to you,” she said.

Mitch Landvick, the co-owner of Lou’s Limos and the driver of the bus that night recalled the moment he saw the shooting unravel.

“As soon as I heard a gunshot, I just hit the gas, and as soon as I did that, there was a couple cars that collided in front of me. I didn’t really realize we were hit for a while.”

Saturday night’s scare caused him and another co-owner, Dawn Dionne, to take a step back and remove night trips to Milwaukee from their itinerary.

“We will not go back at night,” said Dionne. “It’s not worth it. We both work full-time jobs. This is just some extra income for us and something that we enjoy doing, but it’s not worth anybody’s life.”

Dionne and Landvick say their business is on pause as they begin the costly process of repairing the damages on their bus, which is estimated to cost thousands of dollars.

Both owners shared that community support has been tremendous, and they are thankful the situation was nothing more than a close call.

