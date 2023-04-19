Chualar School students participate in community cleanup ahead of Earth Day

By Brisa Colón

CHUALAR, California (KSBW) — Students of Chualar School Tuesday, participated in a community cleanup along with Waste Management, Salinas Valley Recycle, and District 3 leaders.

“We are excited to be picking up our community because we know that we’re helping the environment and making our community look a lot better,” said Julissa Bella, student at Chualar School.

The students put on their gloves, grabbed their buckets and trash pickers, and headed out onto their neighborhood streets to clean it up.

“This is a small community, and the students walk to the store and walk to the school and for them to do this is very important because they do this every day,” said Lucia Cervantes, Chualar School third-grade teacher.

In honor of Earth Day, the event was intended to teach students from a young age to take care of the environment.

“Chualar has such a great spirit about this town, that we know that if we get the kids together, keep them here in town, that will keep coming here year after year,” said Sara Papineau Brandt, recourse recovery technician with Salinas Valley Recycles.

The students not only learned about the importance of keeping their neighborhood clean, but how to advocate for themselves.

“There are a lot of people in this county to support you. And the way that you can also support yourself is to advocate for your community,” said Liz Hall, public sector manager with Waste Management.

At the end of the day, the students weighed the litter they collected, and they collected more than 200 pounds of trash.

“We all are one big group and lots of us live in this community as well, so it’s a lot better if we help it more than just standby it,” said Julissa Bella, Chualar School student.

