Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 9:20 AM

Firefighters battling major blaze at Highland High School in Pocatello

<i>East Idaho News</i><br/>Crews from Pocatello
East Idaho News
Crews from Pocatello

By Nate Sunderland

Click here for updates on this story

    POCATELLO (eastidahonews.com) — Firefighters are currently battling a fire at Highland High School in Pocatello.

Pocatello Fire Department officials say the fire started around 4 a.m. Friday. When fire crews arrived they found flames on the roof of the D building at the school.

Crews from Pocatello, Chubbuck and Bannock County are working the fire and trying to keep it contained to one building.

Video from viewers shows sweeping flames destroying a large section of the school.

“Highland High School classes are canceled today. More information to follow. Officials will be working today and throughout the weekend on-site, please refrain from being at or around the area,” a message sent Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 reads.

Officials tell KPVI there was some kind of explosion at the high school.

Bench Road in front of the high school, and nearby Fairway Drive are currently closed.

Officials have not said what started the fire. No injuries have been reported thus far.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene. We will update this story with more information as we learn it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content