Parking garage worker who survived collapse in Lower Manhattan describes “shock” of boss’s sudden death

NEW YORK (WCBS) — As crews continue to try and safely remove debris where a parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan, one of the survivors is speaking out.

Pierre Vancol, a garage employee, told CBS2 he’s depressed after his boss was killed in the collapse and that it brought him traumatic flashbacks of earthquakes in his home in Haiti.

“I’m not OK. I’m still in shock,” said Vancol, an Enterprise Ann parking attendant.

Vancol said it was like a movie when he and his coworkers were leaving Tuesday afternoon. Vancol’s boss and the garage’s manager, Willis Moore, was the only person who died in the collapse.

“If it happened between 4:30 to 6, a lot of people was dying inside, because it was a rush hour day,” said Vancol.

Vancol said he remembers Moore, 59, for his kindness.

“He’s a good boss. He’s a good person. He give me opportunity to have a job,” said Vancol.

Vancol reflected on the last time he saw Moore. It was just minutes before his unexpected death.

“This day, it was like 4, he clock out and he walked away, walked to the steps to go get his car and, you know, he don’t get the car,” said Vancol.

Vancol said he called Moore right after he heard the collapse, but never got an answer or a call back.

Careful demolition at the garage at 57 Ann Street continues as cars are being cut apart for removal. Six surrounding buildings are under full vacate orders because of the garage’s instability.

Enterprise Ann Parking, the garage company, told CBS2 they are fully cooperating with city agencies and other authorities investigating the collapse.

