Sewer leak spills four million gallons of wastewater near DIP

By Ariel Mallory

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — UPDATE: MAWSS sent an update Thursday night regarding the sewer leak on Neshota Drive.

“Update-contractor-caused force main leak at 1601 Neshota Dr. has released four million gallons of wastewater into a tributary to Dog River. The force main leak has been significantly reduced. A MAWSS contractor is working to stop the leak.” -MAWSS

ORIGINAL STORY:

A sewage overflow in Mobile is still ongoing as of Thursday night, and many residents nearby aren’t happy.

The wastewater spilled over into an apartment complex on Neshota Drive near Dauphin Island Parkway.

According to a release from MAWSS, it was a third party employed that caused the leak.

The statement reads in part:

“MAWSS responded to a wastewater leak on April 17, 2023 from a sewer force main caused by a third party employed by MAWSS, associated with the installation of the Eslava Creek Sewer Force Main Replacement Project.”

MAWSS contractors were out Thursday afternoon to stop the leak that has been going on all week.

Over 2.5 million gallons have leaked into Dog River since Monday.

The Mobile County Health Department is warning anyone who goes into the river to use caution.

Officials say they should have an update soon on the progress of the leak.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.