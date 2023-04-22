New Berlin West High School prom underway after controversial photoshoot location

By Michele Fiore

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A controversial decision for New Berlin West high school students to meet up in Downtown Milwaukee for pre-prom photos went on as planned, despite concerns about safety. And tonight, their prom is underway in Brookfield.

Controversy in the rear view. Here, it’s all about the dinner and dancing in ballroom gowns and classy tuxedos.

This is how things turned out at Central Library.

“No concerns for safety at all. We’ve been to the Fiserv Forum. We come down here regularly,” said Robyn Kidler, New Berlin West parent.

But the thought of what could have gone wrong — in Downtown Milwaukee — where high-profile shootings, reckless driving and car thefts have taken place in daylight — had other parents thinking of pulling the plug.

“Coming downtown concerned me a little bit, but then when I talked to my son about how he felt, he explained to me that he did not want to be afraid to come down to our city and do things and that I should open my mind and come on down so here I am,” said Dawn Tenant-Czysz, New Berlin West parent.

Excited New Berlin West students and their paparazzi parents filled the rotunda.

The party bus, a bonus for these 15 students, and an extra layer of comfort for their parents. Other parents tried to make the experience easier with a little pre-planning.

“I looked online to see where it was and parking right across the street was perfect, just walked over here, nothing is here, I feel completely safe,” said Jeff Kloth, New Berlin West parent.

It was a good thought, even if it wasn’t executed.

“Well, we parked like way down there because I accidentally put the public museum in instead of a library, so we had to do a nice trek over here,” said Renata Kloth, New Berlin West senior.

Renata Kloth says students were talking about how parents were worried.

“They were just saying that it’s dangerous and that they didn’t want like their kids coming down here I guess because there was like shootings or something I don’t know — what are kids saying about it? They think it’s stupid,” said Renata Kloth.

And although the library saw a good turnout, some students ended up taking pictures elsewhere.

“Not any of my friends but some people in some of my classes I overheard them, they’re going to other places so. There’s definitely less people than last year,” said Gavin Ponciroli, New Berlin West senior.

We spoke with parents who said they were happy with the choice.

“When we live in Wisconsin it’s end of April weather, is disgusting outside and even though it turned out to be a sunny day, there is no flowers at Botanical Gardens to even make the pictures turn out. So, I think that this is a great alternative,” said Kim Shingledecker, New Berlin West parent

“Did you have any concerns about safety?”

“No,” she said.

The only thing left now is just the rest of the night.

“I think that the grand march is first and then like coronation and then dinner and then dancing but that’s all I know,” said Amelia Wegehaupt, New Berlin West junior.

It’s prom 2023 at the Brookfield Conference Center.

