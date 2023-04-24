Medical examiner says “skeletal remains” found near creek in South Milwaukee

By WISN Staff

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tells WISN 12 News that “skeletal remains” were found Sunday afternoon in South Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office told WISN 12 News it was discovered near 15th Avenue and Oak Creek Parkway.

The medical examiner says an I.D. was found near the remains. The medical examiner also says the I.D. found near the remains was that of a 50-year-old woman, but they have not positively identified the remains yet.

The Sheriff’s Office says an investigation is underway.

