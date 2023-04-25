Kings super fans create their own rooftop purple beam

By STEVE LARGE

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — The capital city is buzzing with excitement as the “Cowbell Kingdom” celebrates a long-awaited playoff series for their beloved Kings.

Among the enthusiastic supporters are Nila Hojman and Ryan Pennington, who have taken their fandom to new heights — literally.

On top of their home, the couple has constructed their own version of the Golden 1 Center purple beam, the high-powered lasers that illuminate the sky above the arena after Kings games that end in victory. While the official beam is made with advanced technology, Hojman and Pennington’s creation is a bit more low-tech: PVC pipe and purple Christmas lights.

The couple’s love for the Kings is evident in their beam, which they operate on a “smart switch deal.” Some nights, their beam is visible for miles around, shining brightly alongside the official beam.

Initially, Hojman and Pennington had concerns about constructing their beam, worried it might attract unwanted attention or visitors. But ultimately, they decided to go ahead with their project as a symbol of their devotion to the Kings and their excitement for the playoff series.

“It’s a symbolic movement, I would say,” Pennington said. “I mean, really, I’m beaming in glory.”

It’s also a way for them to show support for the community.

“We’re just really strong Kings fans,” says Hojman. “It just really makes my heart full because I’ve been a Kings fan since I was so little.”

Their beam serves as a beacon for fellow Kings fans and anyone else who happens to pass by their home.

As the playoff series continues, Hojman and Pennington’s beam will undoubtedly continue to broadcast to all who pass — you better believe a Kings family lives here.

