Bama football star Malachi Moore thriving, and he thanks a 7-year-old cancer survivor

TRUSSVILLE, Alabama (WVTM) — Life is good for the two good friends. Malachi Moore looks forward to receiving his degree in just over one week. Ford Bertram looks forward to graduating from first grade in just over one month. Years apart, yet so close, the Trussville Twosome are sharing their joy.

Malachi Moore is feeling good these days. The junior defensive back was named the MVP of the University of Alabama spring game a few days back. He’s healthy and happy and excited about a monster year at the Capstone before he heads to the NFL. He’s downright thrilled about his good friend, too.

Ford Bertram is feeling good these days. He’s enjoying first grade at Paine Elementary School in Trussville, Alabama, months after getting his port removed. The 7-year-old is in remission as he’s fought acute lymphoblastic leukemia like a champion. He’s downright thrilled about his good friend, too.

It was Feb. 13th, 2020, when then-4-year-old Ford Bertram was diagnosed with ALL. The little guy was Ford tough, as he never complained about spinal taps, platelet transfusions, or chemotherapy treatments. And when a star football player from his favorite team started to visit? A special friendship was formed, and a bond was discovered.

The Trussville Twosome — so different, yet so much alike. They have faced injuries and illnesses, comebacks and obstacles. They have bonded like brothers, visiting and chatting often. As they have encouraged one another, they have found just how blessed they have been.

Ford Bertram is off chemo — he’s been in remission for a year. He’s playing soccer, wearing the number 13, the same number that his friend wears. And to make his young life extra special? Ford’s first-grade teacher is Malachi’s mom, Penny.

Malachi Moore is eyeing an exciting future. He will graduate next Friday with a degree from Bama in communications/news media and, this fall, take grad school courses in sports management. Also this fall, he will lead a Bama defense that is expected to be one of the best defenses in college football. And a year from now? Hello, NFL draft!

Life is good for the two good friends.

They look forward to bright futures.

They look forward to changing the world.

They look forward to being great friends for years to come.

For the Trussville Twosome is a twosome to celebrate.

