Remains of missing 2-year-old from Oklahoma have possibly been found in Indiana

CROMWELL, Oklahoma (KOCO) — The remains of a 2-year-old girl from Cromwell, who has been missing since January, were possibly found in Indiana.

Authorities said Oaklee Mae Snow’s body was discovered in a dresser drawer at an abandoned home. Shock, sadness, and disbelief were all words that Oaklee’s father used in a conversation with KOCO 5 on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the little girl suffered a “horrific death,” detailed in court documents obtained by KOCO 5.

The decomposing body of Oaklee was found hidden in a dresser in an abandoned home in Morgantown, which is about an hour south of Indianapolis. Oaklee was first reported missing since January from Cromwell by her birth father.

On Wednesday, he said he’s still trying to comprehend his daughter is dead. He said Oaklee was a wonderful, innocent baby who didn’t deserve this.

Oaklee’s mother, 22-year-old Madison Marshall, and her boyfriend, Roan Waters, are facing multiple charges in connection with the toddler’s death. Waters is also facing an additional charge of murder.

In the newly released documents, investigators detailed that Marshall was “hysterical and sobbing” when she led officers to the home where the remains were found. Court documents said the remains were badly decomposed but appeared to be a young girl with blonde hair.

In a statement, Indiana prosecutor for Marion County, Ryan Mears, said, “As parents we have a duty to protect our children. Not only did these two individuals fail to live up to that responsibility, but the allegations in the probable cause affidavit indicate that Oaklee suffered a horrific death and an abandonment that diminished the dignity that any child deserves.”

Oaklee’s father said an autopsy is taking place right now in Indiana. Once that is complete, they plan on bringing the toddler’s body back to Oklahoma for a funeral in Cromwell.

