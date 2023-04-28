Fetus with umbilical cord found near a recreation area trash can

By KABC Staff

SOUTH EL MONTE, California (KABC) — A fetus still attached to the umbilical cord was found near a trash can at the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area at around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

L.A. County Fire personnel arrived at the park near the 60 Freeway and the 1200 block of Lerma Road in South El Monte, where they found the body.

The fetus is estimated to be around six to seven months of gestation.

Someone initially found the body of the fetus, but it is unclear who it was and how they found it.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide team initially arrived on the scene to conduct an investigation. Initial reports said it was an infant found dead at the park

Investigators are now searching for the fetus’ mother

