Marshand Crisler, candidate for Hinds County sheriff, indicted on federal charges

By Ross Adams

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Candidate for Hinds County sheriff Marshand Crisler says he’s moving forward with his campaign, despite facing federal charges.

Crisler, 54, is accused of accepting thousands of dollars in bribes and providing ammunition to a convicted felon, according to federal officials.

According to court documents, Crisler is charged with having solicited and accepted thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for agreeing to pass information concerning criminal investigations to the person who paid the bribes.

Prosecutors said Crisler is also accused of agreeing to protect a jailed family member of that person and agreed to award employment with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office to that person.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the actions are alleged to have taken place during Crisler’s previous unsuccessful campaign for Hinds County sheriff in 2021.

The indictment also alleges that Crisler gave ammunition to a person he knew to be a convicted felon.

“Saying something and proving something are two different things,” said Crisler’s attorney John Colette.

Crisler pleaded not guilty to the charges during a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court. Crisler was released on a $10,000 bond. His trial has been set for June 12.

Before losing the 2021 election to current Sheriff Tyree Jones, Crisler served as interim sheriff after the death of Sheriff Lee Vance. Crisler served two terms on the Jackson City Council. He’s also run for Jackson mayor, state senator, and public service commissioner.

Crisler said he has no plans to drop out of the race for Hinds County sheriff.

“I would encourage the citizens of Jackson (and) Hinds County to exercise their right to vote,” Crisler said as he left the courthouse.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.