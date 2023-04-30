South Fayette High School’s Mini-THON Raises more than $330,000 to fight pediatric cancer
By PATRICK DAMP
MCDONALD, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Students at South Fayette High School broke a record on Saturday night.
They raised $336,000 for pediatric cancer research.
Students spent the evening dancing for 12 straight hours as part of the school’s annual “Mini-THON” event.
The district has raised over $1.4 million over the past 11 years to help in the fight against childhood cancer.
The money raised on Saturday night not only broke a school record but it was the most successful Mini-THON event in the nation.
Congratulations to all those students and all their hard work!
