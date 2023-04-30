Suspect in two Minneapolis mosque fires arrested, now facing federal charge

By Web Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — The suspect who allegedly set two fires at mosques in south Minneapolis last week has been arrested and now faces a federal arson charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.

Jackie Little was charged by warrant earlier this week in Hennepin County in connection with a fire at Masjid Al Rahma Islamic Center.

A federal complaint accuses Little of starting a fire in the bathroom at the Masjid Omar Islamic Center April 23, as well as in a hallway at Masjid Al Rahma a day later. A representative of Masjid Al Rahma told investigators the fire caused “tens of thousands of dollars” in damages, the complaint states.

Per the complaint, Little’s mother told investigators he “extensively harassed a Muslim female” in the past and “has had a fascination with fire from a young age.” She said she suspected him in “several unreported arson events.”

Little’s mother identified him in surveillance footage of the arsons. Plymouth police also recognized Little from a previous arson investigation.

The attorney’s office said the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office arrested him Saturday night in Mankato. Federal agents took custody of him Sunday.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the fires were an attempt “to inflict terror onto the Muslim community.”

O’Hara said the police department is committed “to protecting the Constitutional right of Freedom of Religion for every resident and visitor in our city.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations chapter in Minnesota released the following statement about the arrest: “We welcome the arrest of the arson suspect and express gratitude to law enforcement for their swift action. This arrest brings some relief to our community, which has been on edge for the past week. We hope to learn more about the suspect’s motivations and any potential accomplices who may have incited these attacks on our houses of worship.”

The federal complaint also states Little harassed a U.S. representative from Minnesota via email, and vandalized the representative’s district office earlier this year. Rep. Ilhan Omar confirmed she was the targeted representative.

“I want to thank the Department of Justice, the FBI, local law enforcement, and all the agencies who helped bring this suspect to justice,” she said. “We are witnessing an epidemic of hate against the Muslim community and other religious minorities in Minnesota and globally right now. This campaign of terror is designed to keep us fearful and divided. As Muslim-Americans and as Minnesotans, we will not be terrorized. We will continue to stand united against bigotry because love is stronger than hate.”

Little is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

