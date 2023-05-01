Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:38 PM

Sheriff: Missing Disney worker found dead in Osceola County

By WESH Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — According to the Osceola County sheriff, a missing woman has been found dead.

Deputies said Constance Campbell, 65, went missing Friday after leaving her home to go to work at Disney’s Animal Kingdom park.

On Sunday, Sheriff Marco Lopez gave an update that Campbell was found dead. According to the sheriff, there appears to be no foul play involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content