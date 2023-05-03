CPS: Multiple students taken into custody after ‘physical altercation’ at high school

By Emily Sanderson

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — Multiple students were taken into custody after a fight at Western Hills High School Tuesday, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.

The district said on Tuesday, several students at Western Hills High School engaged in a fight that was quickly broken up by school leadership and security.

CPS officials said all students involved were disciplined per the CPS’ Code of Conduct, including suspension and/or expulsion from school, and CPD took multiple students into custody.

“CPS condemns violence of any kind and works to provide students with resources to resolve conflicts without resulting to violence,” the district said in a statement.

