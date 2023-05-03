Skip to Content
Former Milford substitute teacher and band drill instructor accused of assaulting child

By KC Downey

    MILFORD, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man who previously served as a substitute teacher and band assistant at Milford High School is facing charges in the alleged assault of a minor.

Emanuel “Manny” Mendez, of Milford, was arrested Monday, police said.

Allegations against Mendez were first brought to the attention of police in Milford in March, police said.

Police said the alleged victim, in this case, is a person under the age of 16.

Police did not elaborate on how or if Mendez and the victim knew each other and whether the alleged crimes were related to his position at the school.

Mendez was a substitute teacher from October 2021 to February 2023, and was a band drill instructor there since 2014, according to school district officials.

Mendez faces nine felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child solicitation and one count of simple assault.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court in June.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Daniel Campbell at 603-249-0630, ext. 361.

