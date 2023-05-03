Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 8:21 AM

South Gwinnett High School on lockdown, police search for 2 suspects in area

By Talgat Almanov

Click here for updates on this story

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — An investigation is underway at South Gwinnett High School prompting a lockdown. According to the Gwinnett Police Department, officers are searching for two suspects.

They said they are establishing a police perimeter near the school.

According to school officials, all students are inside locked classrooms with teachers, and no one is allowed in or out of the building. Nearby WC Britt Elementary School is also under a soft lockdown due to a “situation that occurred off campus.”

“A soft lockdown means teaching and learning continue in the building. Students can move around inside, but they are not permitted to go outside. Most importantly, they are safe. In an abundance of caution additional police are on campus,” said Bernard Watson, Director of Community and Media Relations for Gwinnett County Schools.

Police did not say who the suspects are and what they are wanted for.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First has a crew on the scene.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content