Runaway 12-year-old joyrides in off-road vehicle through Murfreesboro, Lebanon, police say

By Amanda Hara

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A 12-year-old runaway is accused of joyriding in an off-road vehicle Thursday night.

Police said the child left a home in Murfreesboro in the Polaris RZR side-by-side and made his way into Wilson County where deputies tried to stop him.

Authorities said the child took off and continued joyriding on the streets of Lebanon.

Officers with the Lebanon Police Department found the vehicle and reported it was running through stop signs and swerving into other lanes.

Officers said they used unmarked cars, without lights or sirens, to follow the child and create a plan to safely stop the vehicle.

They were able to box in the suspect at a red light and detain the juvenile.

