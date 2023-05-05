Saginaw holds annual ‘Shark Tank’-inspired pitch competition

By La’Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — Future entrepreneurs of mid-Michigan showcased their talents Thursday, May 4 at the annual Saginaw Soup Pitch Competition.

The entrepreneurial pitch competition was inspired by the hit show “Shark Tank.”

Five local startups were competing for four prizes, to help make their business ideas a reality. They had to persuade a panel of judges and audience members.

Thursday night’s big winner was Ja’maiya Ryan, who won the $1,500 top prize.

“I plan to reinvest that in my business. Expand my inventory, expand my philanthropy, and just overall grow my business,” Ryan said.

Ryan owns and operates an affordable luxury handbag collection self-titled “Ryan.” Ahead of Thursday’s big win, she already has exposure for her online business with a billboard in downtown Saginaw, and she added to her first-place earnings by also winning the people’s choice award, giving her the entry fees collected at the door.

“Blessed. I’m feeling relieved. I just finished my last semester in college. I just won my first pitch competition. So, I can relax,” Ryan said.

The next competition is in November.

