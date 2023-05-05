Skip to Content
Taxi cab driver robs man, drags him with car, police say

By A.J. Davis

    LAURENS COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The Laurens Police Department has arrested a taxi driver for robbery in Laurens County.

According to a Facebook post from Laurens PD, Chyanna Latimore robbed a man and dragged him with a car, leaving him on life support.

Latimore was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of robbery, one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, police say.

According to police, Latimore’s bond was set to $200,000.

