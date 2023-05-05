Woman arrested in beach brawl after police say she bragged on Facebook

By Stephanie Moore

TYBEE ISLAND, Georgia (WYFF) — A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a beach brawl in Georgia after posting on Facebook about the fight, according to Tybee Island Police.

The video above was taken April 22 and shared by the Tybee Island Police Department.

Officers say the video depicts a woman and her daughter being beaten and robbed on the beach during an event called Orange Crush that drew tens of thousands of visitors to the island.

Police said the woman had significant injuries to her face and told officers she and her daughter had been beaten and robbed.

This week police announced an arrest in the case.

They said on April 24, detectives became aware of another woman, identified as 22-year-old Jasmine Murphey, who was sharing videos of the brutal attack across social media.

In those posts, police said Murphey implicated herself as a suspect while making a statement to the effect of “leaving her footprint on Tybee Island”.

On Thursday, officers with the College Park Police Department found Murphey at her place of employment and placed her under arrest on the charges of aggravated assault and robbery.

“The men and women of the Tybee Island Police Department would like to thank the social media community and their friends at the College Park Police Department for all of their assistance in this case,” a Facebook post said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any pertinent information about the attack, or if you know the identity of additional suspects, you are asked to call the Tybee Island Police Department at (912)786-5600.

