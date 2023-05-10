Dead horses prompt complaint; Webster sheriff says deaths not from mistreatment

By JADE BULECZA

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Dead horses witnessed at a Webster Parish rescue has raised alarms from neighbors. But law enforcement officers say the horses’ deaths are natural and not from mistreatment. Still, Webster Parish sheriff’s deputies will make sure the owners of 4M Ranch and Rescue are aware of a state law requiring quick burial or cremation of the dead animals. Neighbors of the farm on Ashley Road north of Dixie Inn contacted KTBS on the condition of anonymity to question if anyone was taking care of the horses. The person also inquired about rules governing disposal of the dead horses rather than allowing them to decompose on the grounds. Sheriff Jason Parker said the sheriff’s office has received other complaints about the condition of the horses at the rescue. However, he said those horses arrive at the rescue in bad shape and some don’t live but a few days. But it’s not without a lot of effort to keep them alive, Parker said. Two medical doctors own 4M and they take in aging horses in need of care, Parker said. The horses are fed alfalfa and grain, which are not cheap food sources, Parker said, and those that do die are not dying of malnourishment. “They do everything they can to save the horses. Some make it, some just don’t. But it’s not from a lack of the owners doing everything they can,” Parker said. Deputy David Robinson, the sheriff’s office’s stock and animal patrol deputy, responds when complaints are received. So far, no violations have been observed and no enforcement is needed, Parker said. Robinson and the state Livestock Brand Commission were expected to be in contact with the rescue owners today about disposal of the dead horses.

