Man fatally shoots his coworker at VCU Medical Center

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — A man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting at VCU Medical Center North Hospital in Downtown Richmond early Wednesday morning.

Just after midnight, VCU Police were told there were shots fired and an active threat inside the hospital at 1300 East Marshall Street, according to VCU officials.

Officers found out an altercation between two coworkers inside a stairwell of the hospital ended in one of them shooting the other.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Ty’Quan White of Richmond. He received treatment but died from his injuries at the scene.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

24-year-old Christopher Boisseau of Henrico was arrested and charged with maliciously shooting within a building. Police said additional charges are pending.

VCU Chief of Police John Venuti said the hospital was temporarily put on lockdown while officers responded.

“It’s a very, very traumatic event. So we will now begin to work to communicate with all of our staff and VCU help explain to them what happened, explain the level of police response, and move forward from that,” said Venuti.

A joint investigation between VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call RPD Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

