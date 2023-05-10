Maplewood officer charged with child pornography

By Kalie Strain

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A Maplewood Police Officer has been charged with child pornography and suspended without pay Tuesday morning.

Maplewood Police Officer Cory Younger was charged with child pornography, according to a Maplewood Police Department press release. Younger has been suspended without pay from the department effective immediately, pending further action from the administration.

The St. Louis County Police Department is conducting the investigation into Younger, and Maplewood Police Chief said that the department is fully cooperating with County police and the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

