North Carolina Navy veteran gifted puppy as a ‘thank you’ for service

FRANKLINVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — As the saying goes, “a dog is a man’s best friend,” and you can certainly foresee that with this pair.

Kuykendall’s Border Collies in Franklinville was inspired by the work of the Richard Petty Family Foundation to help veterans in North Carolina.

On Tuesday, the Kuykendall family gifted navy veteran Robert Holloway, of Franklin County, a 3-month-old puppy named Danno to thank him for his service.

“I hadn’t slept in two days, I’ve been so excited about this dog. I mean last night, I tried. We live about two and a half hours away and tried my best to get some sleep, it wasn’t happening,” Holloway said. “Just cat naps on and off, I’ve been so excited to get this dog. It’s unspeakable, I mean I’m just ecstatic,” said Holloway.

Border Collies are used to herd animals, and since Holloway is a goat farmer, it was a natural match.

