Owner reunited with dog after it jumped from day care roof

By Mallory Anderson

Click here for updates on this story

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin (WISN) — A local dog is giving Harry Houdini a run for his money after escaping from a window at a West Allis doggy day care and jumping from the second floor.

A nightmare 26 hours for Theodore Williams.

His dog, Cole, escaped Playtime Doggy Daycare about 40 minutes after dropping him off Monday.

“We get a call at about 8, 8:15 letting us know that Cole escaped and that he was lost and they were all looking for him,” Williams said.

The day care confirmed, Cole broke out of one of their commercial-grade dog crates, wedged open a window, busted the screen, and jumped from a 12-foot-tall awning before running off down the street.

Playtime Daycare and Williams both spent all of Monday searching for Cole.

Then around 10 a.m. Tuesday, a relieving call. Someone spotted the dog near Walker Elementary School in West Allis, about a mile from the day care.

Williams described the moment he found his beloved dog.

“He saw the car and immediately jetted towards us,” Williams said. “My partner jumped out of the car, and he just ran straight to her. Jumped straight into her arms, and she just broke down the moment she had him in her arms.”

Cole survived a night outside in the cold and rain, narrowly avoiding traffic and other hazards. He now heads home with just a few scraped-up paws.

“The fact that he survived a whole night in the rain, when it was cold, all by himself, I can only imagine,” Williams said. “And that was his first time doing it. But he seemed super excited to see us, and like it was a sense of relief when he saw us. His intelligence came through. He backtracked himself, trying to get back to the day care.”

So far, Cole is staying quiet about his roof hop and night on the streets. But regardless of what he’s been up to, his owner is just grateful he’s OK.

“We’re just glad to have you home,” said Williams as he hugged Cole.

In a statement to WISN 12 News, Playtime Doggy Daycare had this to say about the incident:

“On May 8, 2023, a dog broke free from one of our commercial grade dog crates, wedged open a window in the next room and broke through the window screen, escaping outside onto the roof. Despite staff and customer efforts Cole jumped off of a 12’ high roof awning onto the asphalt, and escaped our attendants and ran off. In 17 years we have never experienced anything like this…Words cannot describe how grateful we are for the help from the community to get this pup back to their owners!”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.