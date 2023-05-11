Skip to Content
French bulldog stolen from owner in Ladera Heights

By KCAL-NEWS STAFF

    LADERA HEIGHTS, California (KCAL) — Authorities Thursday continued their efforts to find the suspects who assaulted the owner of a French bulldog and stole the animal in Ladera Heights.

The crime occurred at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of Wooster Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Four suspects who wore masks and hooded sweatshirts took the dog and fled in a silver Toyota Camry, the sheriff’s department reported.

The dog’s name is Bruno and he is microchipped. Anyone with information about the crime was urged to call the Sheriff’s Information Bureau at 213-229-1700 or the Sheriff’s Marina del Rey Station at 310-482-6000.

