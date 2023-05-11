MPD arrests 74-year-old bank robbery suspect

By Web staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Just hours after a reported bank robbery Wednesday afternoon, the Mobile Police Department had a suspect in custody.

Police identified 74-year-old Herbert Smith as the suspect in the case. Jail records show this is his first time behind bars, and he is homeless.

Authorities said officers responded to Commonwealth National Bank, 2861 Springhill Ave., around 3:30 p.m. after a man reportedly entered the bank and demanded money from the bank teller. The teller obeyed and the man ran away, according to police.

Officers caught the suspect nearby within two hours of the robbery, and the money was recovered, police said.

Smith was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond hearing is set for Friday morning.

