Second arrest made in Penn Hills 7-month-old’s fentanyl death

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAE) — Allegheny County police have made a second arrest in the fentanyl overdose death of a 7-month-old from Penn Hills.

On Jan. 14, first responders were called to a home on Chaske Street on the report of an unresponsive infant. Once on scene, first responders found Zhuri Bogle’s father performing CPR on her. The child was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In March, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Zhuri died of acute fentanyl toxicity.

According to police, Zhuri was in the care of her grandmother, Barbara Ann Dunlap-Toombs, and her grandmother’s friend, David Poindexter, the evening before her death. Zhuri had already been put to bed when her parents arrived home.

Poindexter was later arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.

A warrant was also issued for Dunlap-Toombs on similar charges. Police said she turned herself in to sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday.

