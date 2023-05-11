Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:49 PM

Second arrest made in Penn Hills 7-month-old’s fentanyl death

By WTAE Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    PENNSYLVANIA (WTAE) — Allegheny County police have made a second arrest in the fentanyl overdose death of a 7-month-old from Penn Hills.

On Jan. 14, first responders were called to a home on Chaske Street on the report of an unresponsive infant. Once on scene, first responders found Zhuri Bogle’s father performing CPR on her. The child was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In March, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Zhuri died of acute fentanyl toxicity.

According to police, Zhuri was in the care of her grandmother, Barbara Ann Dunlap-Toombs, and her grandmother’s friend, David Poindexter, the evening before her death. Zhuri had already been put to bed when her parents arrived home.

Poindexter was later arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.

A warrant was also issued for Dunlap-Toombs on similar charges. Police said she turned herself in to sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content