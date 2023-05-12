Five-year-old girl officially adopted by family that fostered her for 1,954 days

By Yoselin Person

BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — Erie County Family Court has given its stamp of approval to a family that fostered a five-year-old girl for 1,954 days.

Five-year-old Cece Moore has been with the Moore family since she was two months old.

Her adoptive mother, Cindy Moore, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person the adoption process can be a rollercoaster.

“In the five years she has been with us we’ve always known there is the potential of her to be going home,” she says. “So there are ups and downs cause you do get emotionally attached to kids especially little cute ones like this.”

The Moore family worked closely with Child and Family Services.

The Chief Development Officer of the agency, Mary Czopp, says there are 60 certified foster parents in Erie County while 300 kids are waiting for a forever home.

“Children need safety and that’s what we hope to provide through foster care,” says Czopp. “Through adoption, or unification through a biological parent where we work with the home, foster home, and biological parents.”

Cece’s adoptive father, Jeffrey Moore, wants families to know adopting can make a difference in a child’s life.

“I always tell people you take a chance you’d be surprised you know how rewarding it is for both of you and the children in the house,” he says.

The Moore’s have fostered several kids over the years, but they look forward to keeping Cece Moore.

“We’ve had very sweet kids come and go through our home, but luckily this one isn’t going anywhere,” Cindy Moore says.

You can call Child & Family Services: 716-882-0555.

