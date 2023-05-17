Man shoots brother, takes own life at Fox Lake restaurant, police say

By Web staff

FOX LAKE, Illinois (WBBM) — A man shot his brother, and then shot and killed himself, at a restaurant in Fox Lake Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:05 p.m., Fox Lake police were called to Dockers Restaurant & Lounge, at 33 W. Grand Ave. on the lakeside.

Police found a 63-year-old man dead just outside the restaurant, and a 56-year-old man in critical condition inside – 25 yards from a side door.

The two men are brothers and used to own Dockers Restaurant together, police said. The younger brother still owns the restaurant, police said.

The older brother went to the restaurant to confront his brother in an ongoing feud, police said. They quarreled in the kitchen, and then the older brother took out a gun and shot the younger brother, police said.

The younger brother fled outside, but the other brother followed him and kept shooting at him, police said. The younger brother collapsed after being shot multiple times.

The older brother than shot and killed himself before police arrived, police said. The younger brother was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.

Earlier information indicated that the brothers had been in a shootout with each other, but later information indicated an attempted murder-suicide.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Fox Lake police detectives with the investigation.

