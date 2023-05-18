Skip to Content
Ducklings rescued from Newington storm drain

    NEWINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Sometimes you just have to look out for the little guys.

The Newington Volunteer Fire Department sprang into action this week to rescue ducklings from a storm drain.

“A neighbor walking by heard the chirps and gave us a call,” the department posted to social media.

A firefighter took on the task of going down into the drain and getting them out.

“All eight ducklings were saved,” the department said.

