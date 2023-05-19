Video shows gunman shooting father in front of baby boy in Philadelphia

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on a father who was standing with his baby boy.

It happened on May 12 on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say the 32-year-old father and another man exchanged words before he was shot four times in the leg.

Video released by police shows the gunman opening fire in front of the infant.

The father was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

