Father killed, two children injured when grenade found in grandfather’s belongings explodes

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, Indiana (WBBM) — One man is dead and his two children are hospitalized after a hand grenade exploded in an Indiana home Saturday afternoon.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, sometime before 6:30 p.m. the family was at a home in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive where they were going through a grandfather’s belongings. They found a hand grenade, someone pulled the pin on the device and it detonated.

The father was found unresponsive at the scene and was later declared dead.

The man’s two children, a 17-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter, were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to secure the scene and determine if any additional explosive devices were present.

An investigation is ongoing.

The ages and sexes of the children were originally reported differently by authorities.

