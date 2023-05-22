Autopsy to be released Monday on Fulton County inmate ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs

By Rebekka Schramm

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will join the family of the inmate who allegedly was ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs Monday to release the findings of an autopsy report.

Lashawn Thompson, 35, was found dead in his jail cell in September after being in the Fulton County Jail for three months on a misdemeanor battery charge. He had been housed in the psychiatric wing of the jail because of mental health issues.

The death prompted Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat to force out three top jail administrators.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who’s now a civil rights activist, offered to pay for an independent autopsy, Crump said.

Crump released the following statement ahead of Monday’s news conference:

“These autopsy findings confirm that Lashawn Thompson was killed by the extreme neglect of the Fulton County Jail and its staff. He was dehydrated, malnourished, and his body was infested inside and out with insects – it is truly one of the most horrific cases we have seen. This man endured a torturous death. It is unfathomable that no one working in this facility lifted a finger to help Lashawn as he slowly died for three months on their watch. Their inaction, cruelty, and inhumanity killed him. We will do everything in our power to hold those responsible for Lashawn’s death accountable. Lashawn, his family, and everyone who has suffered in the so-called care of Fulton County Jail deserve at least that much.”

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Georgia Capitol. Thompson’s family will attend, along with Crump, attorney Michael Harper, Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs, and Rev. Jamal Bryant.

