Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 9:29 AM

Former Alpharetta officer whose K9 attacked man now charged in case, attorney says

By Talgat Almanov

Click here for updates on this story

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A former Alpharetta Police officer accused of letting his K9 attack a man during an arrest has been charged with multiple felonies.

In 2021 Travis Moya sustained severe dog bite wounds after he was slammed to the ground and bitten by the K-9 during an arrest when officers responded to a mental health call.

According to Moya’s attorneys, the indictment is believed to be the first in Georgia for a K-9 attack.

Former officer Michael Esposito’s attorney said he was indicted on Tuesday and is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and violating the oath of office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content