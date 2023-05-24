New partnership helping more children have early learning opportunities

By Gabriella Mercurio

LEON COUNTY, Florida (WTXL) — The Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend Region is teaming up with Children Services of Leon County to help more children have early learning opportunities.

The new partnership will allow families living below 200% of the federal poverty level apply for school readiness, which offers childcare assistance for kids from birth to 12 years old.

Lizbeth Murphy is the CEO of ELC Big Bend Region. She said they will now be able to reach 500 more families who couldn’t previously afford to put their children in child care centers. Murphy said this will not only take the burden off of families but also ensure children have access to early learning.

“We are offering them the opportunity to select quality child care centers, over 250 throughout the Big Bend region, where there children can go and they can learn and they can thrive and prepare for kindergarten,” said Murphy.

Eligibility requirements for families include parents must be working or attending college or trade school, gross income is below 200% the federal poverty level and paying a co-payment for child care.

Families in the Big Bend who are eligible can now sign up on ELC’s website through the family portal.

