Nursing home residents evacuated after storm damages

By Kaitlyn Snook

CLEWISTON, Florida (WFTX) — Clewiston Police and Hendry County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the evacuation of residents at Clewiston Nursing and Rehab Center after severe weather damaged the building’s roof.

Residents and patients have been relocated to the John Boy Auditorium for evaluation.

HCSO said so far, no injuries have been reported.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Those with relatives in the nursing home looking for more information are asked to report to the Clewiston Police Department parking lot, where representatives will be available to meet with family members and facilitate reunification.

