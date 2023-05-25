Starbucks store in Studio City removes customer seating over safety concerns

By Web staff

STUDIO CITY, Los Angeles (KABC) — A Starbucks store in Studio City has removed its seating for customers due to safety concerns.

A sign on the door of the store, located on Ventura Boulevard and Vineland Avenue, says it’s a temporary move. It’s not clear what sparked the decision or how long seating would be unavailable.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, a Starbucks spokesperson said in part: “Our local leaders are, and have always been, empowered to use the many resources at their disposal to modify store operations and create the best experience for our communities. Our first priority is to make sure our partners are safe at work. We will continue to work to make sure that partners can focus on crafting exquisite beverages and creating connections in a safe, warm, and welcoming environment.”

ABC7 also reached out to L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who oversees the area, for comment but has not heard back.

The move follows the closure of six other Starbucks locations across Southern California last year. At the time, the company said vandalism, property theft and rising crime were big reasons for those closures.

The stores that closed were:

– Santa Monica & Westmount, West Hollywood

– Hollywood & Western, Los Angeles

– 1st & Los Angeles (Doubletree), Los Angeles

– Hollywood & Vine, Hollywood

– Ocean Front Walk & Moss, Santa Monica

– 2nd & San Pedro, downtown Los Angeles

