Youngest person in NC to receive natural hair care license at 12-years-old graduates high school

By Lindsay Clein

KERNERSVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — WXII first introduced you to Aubrianna Lash six years ago.

At the time, she was the youngest person in the state to receive her natural hair care license at just 12 years old.

This week, she graduated from Middle College of Forsyth County. She’s still doing hair.

Now, she’s looking toward the future and has hopes of one day owning her own hair salon.

“This is definitely what I’m going to be doing,” said Lash, a natural hair specialist.

At 19 years old, Lash still knows that hair is not only her past and present, but also her future.

“I’ve done hair since I was 12,” she said. “I do want a salon. I do want one as soon as I find the right place for me. I’m definitely looking for one as of right now.”

At just 12 years old, Lash was the youngest person in the state of North Carolina to receive her natural hair care license. That was six years ago.

“I don’t think anyone younger than 12 has done it,” Lash said. “But I think other 12-year-olds did do it — so I think it’s cool I inspired other young people to do it.”

Lash has come a long way since then, learning to do more things and gaining more clients along the way.

“It’s so insane,” Lash said. “It was normal to me, but looking back, I was 12. I was just a kid.”

But, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

“Just going back to the simple, ‘what are you good at? What makes you happy? What do you wanna do?’ Lash said. “I learned hair was that still, after all these years.”

Hair is her passion. Her favorite part of it all is making people look and feel beautiful.

“Once you get it done, you see them light up,” Lash said. “And that’s my favorite part.”

For now, she continues to work out of her home and travel to clients, but the goal is to soon have a salon of her own.

“It will be a blessing to be able to have my own salon,” Lash said. “But it will also mean I’m where I want to be.”

Lash plans to go to Salem College on a scholarship in the fall to study business administration, which will help her learn more about running her own hair care business.

