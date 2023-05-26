Mother accepts high school diploma for son killed while walking to bus stop

By Todd Wilson

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (WPTV) — It’s the 2023 graduation ceremony for Dwyer High School.

“He should be here. I shouldn’t be doing this, but I’m here,” Edithe Delhomme said.

Delhomme is having to accept her 14-year-old son Aden Williams’ diploma.

“For me not to be here today I think it would be a disservice not only to him it would have been a dishonor,” she said.

Williams was hit by a car on Jan. 29, 2020, while on his way to his bus stop. Riviera Beach police said it happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Canopy Lane, not far from Blue Heron Boulevard.

“There were a bunch of people telling me not to go and what do I see,” she said. “I see a pool of blood that I cannot ever forget that and is always going to be at that concrete. That is what I saw, my son laying there.”

Williams was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with severe head injuries. He died soon after.

It’s is now May 2023 and Delhomme said the longing for her child will never go away.

“Yeah, there are days where I’m like he’s going to walk through the door,” she said.

Delhomme said her son was a phenomenal kid, student, and athlete. So, today’s applause and accolades are for him.

“I think we’re not only honoring him today, but it just goes to show how proud of him I am,” she said.

