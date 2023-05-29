Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Child taken to hospital by medical helicopter after falling into outdoor cooking fire

<i>WMUR</i><br/>A child is being treated at the hospital after falling into an outside cooking fire
WMUR
A child is being treated at the hospital after falling into an outside cooking fire
By
Published 1:18 PM

By Jessica Kisluk

Click here for updates on this story

    MERRIMACK, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A child is being treated at the hospital after falling into an outside cooking fire, according to Merrimack Fire Rescue.

The child was taken by medical helicopter around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.

They have non-life-threatening burns, fire officials said.

With the unofficial start of summer, fire officials are reminding everyone to be safe around fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content