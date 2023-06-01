14-year-old boy dies after getting shot by another teen in North Dallas, police say

By RAEGAN SCHARFETTER

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — A 14-year-old boy has died after being shot by another teen in North Dallas last week, police said.

Around 6:45 p.m. May 25, officers responded to a call in the 12700 block of Merit Drive.

During their preliminary investigation, police determined a 14-year-old suspect shot a 14-year-old victim.

Officials said the suspect was taken into custody and that the victim later died from his injuries on May 31.

Neither the suspect’s or victim’s name will be released due to their ages, and this remains an ongoing investigation.

