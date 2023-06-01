Billy Joel to wrap up Madison Square Garden residency in 2024

By Jesse Zanger

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Legendary performer Billy Joel has put so many fans in a New York state of mind with his famed residency at Madison Square Garden.

But now, the Piano Man’s run is coming to an end.

“Billy’s monthly residency at the Garden will end with his 150th lifetime show, which is slated for July 2024,” executive chairman and CEO of MSG Entertainment Jim Dolan said.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been able to do this for ten years. I didn’t know how long it was going to last,” Joel said.

Joel was named Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise in December, 2013.

He began his record-breaking residency in January 2014, playing one show a month at the venue.

