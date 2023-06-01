Man sought in murders of pregnant ex-girlfriend and ex-wife in New York
NEW YORK (WABC) — A fugitive wanted for stabbing his pregnant ex-girlfriend to death is now a person of interest in the death of his ex-wife.
Timothy Taylor, 35, was being sought for killing Theresa Gregg in their home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on May 13.
Gregg was a police officer with the city’s Department of Homeless Services.
Detectives believe he was on the run when he then killed his ex-wife, Tishawn Folkes-Taylor, inside her home this past weekend in Schenectady.
U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for Taylor’s capture.
