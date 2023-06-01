School uses lemonade stand to raise money for Children’s Hospital

By Mike Sullivan

WESTFORD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A lemonade stand is the classic summer job for a little kid. A group of youngsters in Westford are using their shop to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital.

The kids take classes at Good Pickin’ Farm. The Westford spot is both a school and a farm. One of their students is a 3-year-old named Bryce Bennett. His sister Kailyn suffers from a rare disorder that impacts only 60 to 100 kids worldwide.

“Shortly after birth she developed some complications. She spent the next year going through a lot of genetic testing at Children’s Hospital. Ultimately, she received a diagnosis of trichothiodystrophy,” explains Kailyn and Bryce’s mother Jessica Bennett. “Kaylin requires around the clock care. She has a feeding tube, is non-verbal, and is still working to sit and stand and walk.”

Bennett says 7-year-old Kailyn has the developmental skills of a child under a year-old. She receives treatment at Boston Children’s regularly. Sometimes she is there nine times a week. Bryce loves to help with his sister’s care.

“Her brother loves to be a part of her feeding tubes. He wants to flush her after her feedings, or hook her up,” tells Bennett.

“Kailyn talks with her hands,” explains Bryce while demonstrating how his sister communicates. “Sometimes we do some playing. We like to bounce on the trampoline together.”

Bennett asked the school to pass out donation flyers for the Eversource Walk for Children which raises money for Boston Children’s Hospital. Jessica has been walking in the event for the past six years, this year will make seven. Good Pickin’ Farm not only passed out the flyers, but Bryce and his classmates opened a lemonade stand to raise money for the hospital.

“We sell money to do that!” smiles Bryce, “Scooping the ice.”

“The class had been practicing how to make a lemonade stand in one of their weekly segments, so naturally she turned this into a fundraiser to benefit the hospital,” says Jessica.

Doctors gave Kailyn three to six years to live, but she has already outlived her diagnosis. The lemonade stand will be open June 1 from 9 am to 3 pm.

