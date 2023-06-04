Good Samaritans jump into action after witnessing kittens thrown from vehicle

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A resilient kitten is on the road to recovery thanks to the help from community members who stepped up when they saw something horrible happening.

A press release from Asheville Humane Society details a recent incident that unfolded on Charlotte Highway (Highway 74) when at least three people stopped to see what was in the roadway. One couple said they saw what looked like “two stuffed animals being thrown from the window of a nearby vehicle” and another person pulled over for what looked like “what seemed to be a dead possum on the road.”

“…amidst the chaos of passing cars, they discovered the heartbreaking truth: a tiny kitten had tragically lost its life due to the callous actions of an unknown individual,” Asheville Humane writes in its release.

Another tiny kitten was still trapped in the roadway and the three community members worked to rescue the feline from the same, tragic fate as its counterpart.

Once brought to Asheville Humane Society, medical staff attended to the kitten’s injuries, naming her Wren. Now on the road to recovery, Wren is graciously being fostered by one of the Good Samaritans who saved her, Aly, until she’s ready for adoption.

“We are so grateful for the individuals that rescued Wren,” said Sarah Quintas, communications manager at Asheville Humane Society. “Her journey is a testament to the profound impact we can have as a community.”

As the search for answers continues, Quintas urges anyone with information regarding the vehicle involved to contact local law enforcement.

“Together, we can create a more humane community and prevent similar incidents from recurring.”

