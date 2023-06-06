2 adopted brothers graduate thanks to love from mother

By Lisa Robinson

OWINGS MILLS, Maryland (WBAL) — Two teens who were born into difficult situations are making their mark on the world thanks to a generous mother.

Brothers Dennis Parker and Gordon Burrell are graduating from New Town High School. Their mother, Cecelia McFadden, helped them get ready for the big day. She took them in as foster children — Parker when he was a week old and Burrell at the age of 2.

A few years later, she adopted them both. They credit McFadden with pushing them, even when they acted out.

“You got on my butt every day. I don’t know, she always told the right things to do,” said Parker.

Burrell faced the added challenge of having severe hearing loss. He was bullied and called names at school.

“She brought me in and made sure we had everything. Without her, there would be no graduation,” said Burrell.

McFadden has fostered 15 children, adopted three and has two biological children.

“You get them so young, you get attached to them, you don’t want to take them back,” said McFadden.

Burrell said his life could have been very different without McFadden.

“My life probably would’ve been messed up. I probably would’ve been in the streets, selling drugs, a lot of other stuff. She’s there. She was the protector, the caregiver,” Burrell said.

“We are losing too many males in the streets,” said McFadden. “I said, ‘You already have two things going wrong for you right now: You’re Black and you’re male.’ I said, ‘You need that education.’ I said, ‘If you get that education, no one can take that away from you. As long as you can read and write and count, you’re going to be OK, You can make it.'”

Burrell is off to study music in college, while Parker plans to learn a trade.

