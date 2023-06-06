Couple mourns loss of daughter, granddaughter killed in Virginia plane crash

By Scott Heidler

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Virginia (WESH) — When a plane crashed near the nation’s capital on Sunday, killing all four people on board, it impacted two generations of a Melbourne family.

Officials at Melbourne Orlando International told WESH 2 News that the Cessna Citation jet took off from there on Sunday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that it then stopped over in Tennessee before it crashed in rural Virginia later in the day. The accident devastated the prominent Rumpel family, and it’s not the first tragedy they’ve endured.

The Cessna private jet is registered to a local company owned by Barbara Rumpel. Her husband, John, said that their daughter and granddaughter, along with the pilot and the family nanny, were onboard. All four died in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that it’ll take days to gather debris as they start the investigation into what happened before and ultimately caused the plane to crash.

“The accident site will take us extensive time to get to, and the wreckage is highly fragmented,” said Adam Gerhardt, an NTSB senior air safety investigator.

The Rumpels were very active in the Melbourne community. The city’s mayor, Paul Alfrey, said on his Facebook page, “My thoughts and prayers go out to the Rumpel family for the tragic loss this weekend. Both John and Barbara are well known for their strong commitment to our community and have been for many years. I would ask that you keep the family in your prayers.”

John lost another daughter named Victoria to a scuba accident. According to its website, the couple owns and lives in a building named after her, Victoria’s Landing. It houses an assisted living facility.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport issued a statement on the crash: “The MLB team sends our sincere condolences to those impacted by the tragic incident.”

After departing from Melbourne, the plane stopped in Tennessee before continuing a trip to MacArthur Airport on Long Island. But the twin-engine jet made a U-turn and headed back southwest traveling directly over Washington, D.C. that prompted F-16 fighter jets to scramble and investigate.

Their pursuit created sonic booms and concern in the area. But neither air traffic controllers nor the F-16 pilots were able to make contact with the pilot. The jet crashed in the Shenandoah Mountains in Virginia at 3:30 p.m.

“Basically everything is on the table until we slowly and methodically remove different components and elements that will be relevant for the safety investigation,” added Gerhardt.

The preliminary investigation into the crash should take about 10 days. No doubt the focus will be on why the pilot was unresponsive and what was happening with the passengers while the plane diverted from its original flight path.

